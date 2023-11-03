HamberMenu
Police rescue newborn baby girl from bushes in Konaseema

November 03, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Friday rescued an abandoned newborn baby girl from bushes at N. Kothapalli village under Uppalaguptnam police limits in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. 

The police and Medical and Health Department staff rushed to the spot after the villagers sighted the baby in the bushes and informed them.

Amalapuram DSP M. Ambika Prasad said the baby has been shifted to the government hospital at S. Yanam where her condition is stable. The details of the parents of the baby are not known. “It must have been born a day ago,” he said.  

 

