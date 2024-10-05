GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police rescue mother, child; hand them over to family members in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru

The woman, a native of Panangi village in Eluru mandal, escaped from home after a serious argument with her husband

Published - October 05, 2024 03:06 pm IST - ELURU

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Eluru rural police rescued a 22-year-old woman who escaped from home along with her three-month-old baby due to family disputes on Friday night (October 4, 2024.)

“The mother and child were rescued within an hour after they escaped from from home with distress,” said Eluru district Superintendent of Police K. Shiva Pratap Kishore said on Saturday (October 5, 2024).

The woman, a native of Panangi village in Eluru mandal, escaped from home after a serious argument with her husband. She came to Vijayawada to end her life. On receiving information, Eluru Rural SI Durga Prasad along with her staff traced her.

“The woman was handed over to her family members on Saturday, after giving counselling,” Mr. Kishore said and appreciated SI Durga Prasad and the constables for responding promptly.

(Persons having suicidal tendencies may dial ‘100’ for assistance.)

October 05, 2024

