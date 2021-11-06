Andhra Pradesh

Police rescue man who attempts suicide

A man from Cheruvukommupalem near here attempted to end his life by consuming pesticide.

Alerted by his brother, who dialled 100, special teams constituted by Superintendent of Police Malika Garg in coordination with the IT core team identified his location by tracking his mobile phone.

A police team pulled Vijaybhaskar Reddy out of his car near Koppolu flyover and rushed him to the Government General Hospital in time.

GGH doctors said on Saturday that he was out of danger much to the relief of his relatives.

Mr. Vijaybhaskar Reddy allegedly resorted to the extreme step following a family dispute with his brother, said Ongole Rural circle inspector R. Rambabu. Those with suicidal tendencies can dial 100 for help.


