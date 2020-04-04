Police rescue man abandoned in bushes

The Piler Rural police on lockdown duty rescued a 30-year-old man at an isolated hill near Garnimitta village on the Piler-Rayachoty road on Saturday.

Circle Inspector S. Murali Krishna along with his team was on patrol duty on the road, when he noticed some unusual movement in some bushes along the roadside. Assuming it to be stray cattle, he passed ahead, but while returning, the police officer grew curious on observing some movement in the bushes at the same spot.

On closer examination, he found a youth making feeble sounds in the bushes. The police lifted the youth from the thorny bushes. With scratches and sores all over his body, the youth was not in a position to speak. Police gave the youth some food and water, but he soon fell unconscious.

Mr. Murali Krishna then called for an ambulance and shifted the youth to a hospital. “He is very weak and suffering from some skin ailment. As his condition is critical, we are contemplating shifting him to SVRR Hospital at Tirupati upon medical advice,” the Inspector said.

Meanwhile, residents of Garnimitta village said that the sick youth, who came to the remote village a couple of months ago, used to survive on alms. As he was of an unsound mind, villagers forced him out of the village four days ago, it was learnt.