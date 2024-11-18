 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police rescue kidnapped man within hours in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh

All six arrested suspects hail from Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad districts of Telangana; main suspect yet to be nabbed

Published - November 18, 2024 09:06 pm IST - BAPATLA

Sambasiva Rao M.
Bapatla District Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi.

Bapatla District Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The police at Chinnaganjam station in Bapatla district cracked a kidnap case within hours, using advanced technology. Six persons were arrested, and key evidence, including two cars, a laptop, and a smartphone, were seized, informed the District Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi in a press release on Monday, November 18. 

The victim, Pilli Venkata Krishna Rao, 46, a resident of Bethalavari Palem in Chinnaganjam, was abducted from his home on the morning of November 17 by individuals claiming to have been sent by one Mohammed Riaz of Hyderabad, with whom Krishna Rao had financial disputes related to forex trading. The victim was forcibly taken in a car after his laptop and mobile phone were taken from him. 

Acting on a complaint by Bejjam Harikrishna, the police, led by Sub-Inspector of Police S. Ramesh, registered the case and tracked the suspects using technical intelligence and vehicle details from a toll plaza.

By 6:30 p.m. on Monday, the police intercepted the suspects’s car at a toll plaza on the Chirala-Ongole Highway (NH-216) and secured Krishna Rao’s release. 

The arrested suspects hail from Telangana’s Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad districts. The police are yet to arrest the primary suspect, Mohammed Riaz. 

Published - November 18, 2024 09:06 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.