Police rescue kidnapped man within hours in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh

The police at Chinnaganjam station in Bapatla district cracked a kidnap case within hours, using advanced technology. Six persons were arrested, and key evidence, including two cars, a laptop, and a smartphone, were seized, informed the District Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi in a press release on Monday, November 18.

The victim, Pilli Venkata Krishna Rao, 46, a resident of Bethalavari Palem in Chinnaganjam, was abducted from his home on the morning of November 17 by individuals claiming to have been sent by one Mohammed Riaz of Hyderabad, with whom Krishna Rao had financial disputes related to forex trading. The victim was forcibly taken in a car after his laptop and mobile phone were taken from him.

Acting on a complaint by Bejjam Harikrishna, the police, led by Sub-Inspector of Police S. Ramesh, registered the case and tracked the suspects using technical intelligence and vehicle details from a toll plaza.

By 6:30 p.m. on Monday, the police intercepted the suspects’s car at a toll plaza on the Chirala-Ongole Highway (NH-216) and secured Krishna Rao’s release.

The arrested suspects hail from Telangana’s Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad districts. The police are yet to arrest the primary suspect, Mohammed Riaz.