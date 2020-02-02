Police rescue kidnapped infant within hours

The Kurnool Police on Saturday rescued an infant who was kidnapped from the Government General Hospital (GGH) here. Police acted swiftly to rescue the baby and reunite her with her parents by noon, within hours of her kidnapping.

Superintendent of Police Fakkerappa Kaginelli said that a woman named P. Mariamma gave birth to a girl nine days ago at the GGH, and was discharged three days after the delivery. Ms. Mariamma visited the hospital on Saturday along with her sister for a tubectomy, with her infant in tow. They reached the hospital by 7 a.m., and were asked to wait till 9.30 a.m. as there were no doctors available.

As they were waiting, a 23-year-old woman identified as Chandra Kalavati struck up a conversation with Ms. Mariamma, and offered to cradle her infant till her check-up was over.

Ms. Mariamma then went inside the doctors’ cabin for a check-up, and was asked to get a few tests done. While giving her blood samples, Ms. Mariamma asked her sister Padmaja to check on her baby, who was with Kalavati. When Ms. Padmaja went to check on the baby, she saw Kalavati walking away with the baby and boarding an auto-rickshaw. Ms. Padmaja then immediately alerted the Three Town Police.

Police formed five search parties and circulated the news on WhatsApp, and launched surprise vehicle checks across the district.

Quick thinking

Meanwhile, Peapully Sub-Inspector Maruthi Shankar saw the WhatsApp alert and identified the alleged kidnapper as she had a case registered against her. He then went directly to her house to see the infant sleeping on Kalavati’s bed.

Mr. Maruthi Shankar then sent a photograph of the infant to the Three Town police officers, who in turn showed it to the parents. The parents confirmed that the child was theirs.

Mr. Kaginelli returned the infant to her parents by Saturday evening. Police took Kalavati into custody and filed a case against her and have launched an investigation.