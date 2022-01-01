Police rescue kidnapped boy, arrest three persons

The accused had a financial dispute with the boy’s father

The West Godavari district police rescued a six-year-old boy who was kidnapped four days ago, and arrested three persons for the crime on Friday. The boy was reunited safely with his parents.

On receiving a complaint from Akhil’s parents, Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma formed special teams to detect the case. The accused demanded ₹10 lakh ransom in exchange for setting the boy free. The accused were identified as Rangababu, M. Ramanamma, and K. Eshwar.

“The boy was studying in UKG at a school in Eluru. The accused took the boy to East Godavari district and kept him in a house,” Mr. Rahul Dev Sharma said.

Eluru Town Deputy Superintendent of Police O. Dileep Kiran, who investigated the case, said that Akhil’s parents lodged a kidnapping complaint with Eluru Rural police on December 27.

During investigation, it was revealed that the boy’s father, A. Shankar Rao, had a financial dispute with the main accused Rangababu, who had roped in two others to assist him in kidnapping the six-year-old.

“After tracking the movements of the accused, police rescued the boy from the house of a woman named M. Ramanamma. Another accused, K. Eshwar, who abetted the crime, was also arrested,” Mr. Dileep Kiran said.