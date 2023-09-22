ADVERTISEMENT

Police rescue four women from drowning at Vadarevu beach in Andhra’s Bapatla district

September 22, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The four women, natives of Chilakaluripeta, came to the beach to participate in Ganesh idol immersion.

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Vadarevu beach in Andhra Pradesh. (File photo used for representational purpose only.)

The Marine and the local police rescued four women from drowning in the sea at Vadarevu beach in Bapatla district on September 21.

The four women, natives of Chilakaluripeta, came to the beach to participate in Ganesh idol immersion. They were swept away by the tides while taking a holy dip.

“On hearing the screams of the victims for help, head constable S. Prasad, constables A. Naresh and S. Chiranjeevi and home guard V. Pothuraju jumped into waters and saved the four women,” said Bapatla Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal.

“Security has been tightened along the coast at Suryalanka, Ramapuram and Vadarevu beaches for Vinayaka idols immersion. The police team led by Kothapatnam Marine CI K. Srinivas Rao saved the lives of the women,” the SP said on Friday, and appreciated them for their good work.

Meanwhile, the devotees and the tourists thanked the police for rescuing the women.

