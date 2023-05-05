HamberMenu
Police rescue 11 child workers at Vijayawada railway station

May 05, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) rescued 11 child workers belonging to Jharkhand and Odisha at the railway station here, while they were travelling to Chennai.

On a tip-off, teams led by RPF Inspector T. Chandrashekar Reddy and GRP CI R. Srinivas conducted a raid on a train on Thursday night, and rescued the children, allegedly engaged in some manufacturing units.

The police took three middlemen, who lured the children to work in various units, into custody and registered a case against them. The minors would be handed over to their parents by following the due procedure, the GRP officials said.

