Police repair road medians on NH to mitigate accidents

‘Mishaps taking place on NH-16 due to unauthorised road openings’

A few days ago, a 22-year old youth from Visakhapatnam was heading towards Tuni on the NH on a two-wheeler. When he reached Nakkapalle, a 50-year-old on a two-wheeler coming from the other side suddenly entered the side on which the youth was driving through an opening in the median. According to the police, locals had removed the grills on the median and levelled it up unauthorisedly, so that they need not drive till the gap between medians to take an ‘U’ turn. The youth collided with the biker and received severe head injuries and is in coma in a city hospital.

According to the local police, at least five to six accidents are being reported every month on NH-16 in Nakkapalle area reportedly due to vehicles crossing from one side to the other through the unauthorised road openings. Most of such accidents turn to be fatal, as per the police. With an aim to reduce to such accidents, the Nakkapalle police with the help of the NHAI authorities have taken up the job to close all such unauthorised openings by repairing the medians.

In the 18 km-stretch of NH-16 passing along Nakkapalle police station limits, the police have identified 14 such road openings. Most of the road openings were created by the locals to avoid long U-turns, it was learnt. On Tuesday, the police have blocked eight such road opening points and again on Wednesday, rest of the points were also closed.

According to Sub-Inspector of Nakkapalle police station D Venkanna, who has taken up the initiative, the road openings have been posing a severe threat to the commuters on NH-16. There are small road openings through which a two-wheeler can enter other side and also bigger ones, through which a tractor can pass.

“Tractors carrying dried grass, local businessmen, traders, people going for bank purposes and for agricultural purposes cross the roads through medians despite creating awareness over the danger behind. This is been a very severe problem, especially during nights,” said Mr Venkanna.

He said that Uddandapuram and Goducharla have been identified as accident-prone areas among the others in the limits, where they have taken up the works first.

Police said that there are many instances when people from several villages of Nakkapalle mandal were injured. The local police have been conducting meetings and creating awareness.

Around 70-km stretch between Anakapalle to Payakaraopeta stretch in Visakhapatnam district limits is considered as one of the most dangerous stretches. Statistics from the district police suggest that in the year 2021, Nakkapalle police station limits have reported 21 accident cases based on FIRs registered. However, around 30 cases have been compromised or settled.

According to the police, there are a few areas where there are no grills on the medians. Due to which on August 4, two persons died and two others were injured, after one vehicle after hitting the divider toppled to the other side and an incoming vehicle rammed it. The district police have also sought NHAI to arrange medians in those points.