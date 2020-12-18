Police remove relay hunger strike camp at Divi’s site

The East Godavari police removed the relay hunger strike camp at Kotha Pakala village, near the site where a pharmaceutical company of the Divi’s Laboratories Limited was proposed, in Thondgani mandal on the Kakinada coast on Friday.
The police also arrested a few dozens of women protesters citing that Section 144 was in force in the 16 villages on the coast.
A day after the protesters, led by the Left parties, resorted to violence on the project site, one battalion of the AP Special Police and one hundred Special Force personnel were deployed to prevent recurrence of such incidents
“We have removed the relay hunger strike camp to prevent further protests. At least 34 protesters have been arrested,” Peddapuram DSP A. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu.
Meanwhile, activists representing various Left parties staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate demanding that the protesters arrested on Thursday be released.
It is learnt that the residents of more than 15 villages, who apprehend an adverse impact on them due to the ₹390-crore project, are chalking out plans to intensify their protest.
“The situation at the site is under control and peaceful,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.
