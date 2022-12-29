ADVERTISEMENT

Police registers case in Kandukur incident

December 29, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Nellore police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) with regard to a stampede that occurred during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Kandukur in Nellore district. The police filed the case under Section 174 in the Kandukur police station. The names of the accused would be included in the FIR after investigation.

While seven people died in the stampede many sustained injuries. The police are investigating the reasons and persons responsible for the stampede that took place when Mr. Naidu arrived at Kandukur on Wednesday. He was expected to address a meeting in town as a part of his “Idemi Kharma” campaign. He cancelled the meeting and the road show and visited the local hospital to express solidarity with families of the victims. He announced ₹10 lakh ex-gratia for families of each victim.

According to information, during the roadshow, a few people fell into a sewage canal. Three people died on the spot due to suffocation, two died while being taken to the hospital and two more TDP workers died while undergoing treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US