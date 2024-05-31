GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police register case against Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy under IPC and Representation of People Act

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy reportedly made statements that were intended to disturb the counting process

Published - May 31, 2024 11:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
YSRCP General Secretary and Andhra Pradesh Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. File

YSRCP General Secretary and Andhra Pradesh Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. File | Photo Credit: G N RAO

Tadepalli police have registered a case against Government Advisor and YSR Congress Party General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for allegedly making provocative statements concerning the vote counting process at a meeting of his party’s chief election agents. 

The FIR stated that Mr. Ramakrishna’s remarks at the meeting held on May 29 were intended to disturb the counting process as apprehended by TDP legal cell general secretary Gudapati Lakshmi Narayana in his complaint, and amount to creating enmity and ill-will between different classes and groups. 

Besides, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy statements were purportedly in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. 

Circle inspector B. Kalyana Raju filed the case under Sections 153 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 125 of the Representation of People Act of 1951.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy reportedly told the party’s chief election agents to select activists who do not care for rules and can subdue the agents of other parties, as the counting agents and it might stoke violence during the counting of votes on June 4 and thereafter.

