Police register case against four for assaulting Vempadu toll gate staff, in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM:

05 November 2021 15:26 IST

As per the initial reports, the group apparently belonged to the ruling political party, which is being verified by the police.

The district Police have registered cases against four persons for allegedly manhandling a toll fee collector at Vempadu toll gate in Nakkapalle mandal, in Visakhapatnam district on Friday.

According to police, four persons – L. Suribabu, J. Srinu, D. Malla and Nanaji of Nakkapalle – were heading towards Payakaraopeta in a four-wheeler. After reaching the toll gate at Vempadu, they were asked to pay the toll fee by the staff, for which they refused claiming that they were locals.

This resulted in a heated argument between the four persons and the toll fee collector and the four allegedly got down from the four wheeler and attacked the personnel.

Meanwhile, the other staff present at the gate also reportedly rushed to the rescue of their colleague, which finally ended in a ruckus between both the groups. The toll fee collector received injuries.

Based on the complaint from the toll gate, Nakkapalle police have registered a case and are yet to arrest the four persons. Further investigation is on.