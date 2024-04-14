Police register attempt-to-murder case in stone pelting on A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

April 14, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Ajitsingh Nagar police have registered a case of attempt to murder under Section 307 of the IPC in connection with the stone pelting on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus yatra in Vijayawada on April 13 (Saturday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixteen hours after the incident, the NTR Commissionerate Police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by YSRCP MLA Vellampalli Srinivas. The police took some suspects into custody on April 14 (Sunday).

Additional police personnel have been deployed at Dhabakotlu Centre in Ajitsingh Nagar area where a stone was pelted at the Chief Minister. The police are also examining the CCTV footage gathered from the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Srinivas, who also suffered injury, underwent treatment at the Government General Hospital (GGH).

“The culprits might have taken position in the small lane behind the trees between the Ganganamma temple and a school. Taking advantage of the darkness when the officials cut supply to the power lines above to allow the Chief Minister’s vehicle, the culprits might have hurled stones,” said a police officer associated with the investigation.

The police have taken rowdy, history and suspect sheeters in the locality into custody for questioning. Around 50 persons were near the school and the culprits might have hurled the stone from a distance of 15 feet to 20 feet. The stone first hit the Chief Minister and then the MLA who sustained an eye inujury, the police said.

“We suspect that more than one person might have hurled stones. We are trying to collect the footage from drone cameras. It is difficult to gather clues from the footage as it was dark,” said another a police officer who visited the spot on April 14 (Sunday).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.