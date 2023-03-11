ADVERTISEMENT

Police register 265 cases against traffic violators during surprise checks in Vijayawada

March 11, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic police on Saturday early morning conducted surprise checks in all major junctions in the city and registered 265 cases against those found driving vehicles without proper documents, riding triple and violating other laws. The offenders include minors as well. The checks were conducted following directions by Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP-Traffic) J. Venkata Narayana and Circle Inspector D.V. Ramana counselled the parents of the minors later in the day, requesting them not to let their children drive vehicles.

