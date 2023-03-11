HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police register 265 cases against traffic violators during surprise checks in Vijayawada

March 11, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic police on Saturday early morning conducted surprise checks in all major junctions in the city and registered 265 cases against those found driving vehicles without proper documents, riding triple and violating other laws. The offenders include minors as well. The checks were conducted following directions by Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP-Traffic) J. Venkata Narayana and Circle Inspector D.V. Ramana counselled the parents of the minors later in the day, requesting them not to let their children drive vehicles.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.