Police refute allegations of Snehalata’s mother

The Anantapur police have denied the allegations levelled by SBI outsourced employee Snehalatha’s mother M. Lakshmi Devi that the I-Town police did not respond to the pleas over the phone and in person seeking a search for her daughter, who went missing on the day of her murder.
Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu told the media on Wednesday that no such phone call was made through the ‘Dial 100’ helpline or the Disha app as claimed by the mother of the victim.
“We have the call data records and anyone can check them,” said the SP when asked about the allegations made by several Dalit leaders and political parties against the I-Town Circle Inspector Prathap Reddy.
“These false allegations are aimed at tarnishing the image of the police force. If someone has any evidence, let them produce. The media should also exercise caution while making such baseless allegations without any evidence,” Mr. Yesu Babu said.
‘Zero tolerance policy’
The police are adopting a ‘zero tolerance’ policy to corruption or wilful misconduct by any employee of the department, he said, adding that some media houses had also been alleging role of a Circle Inspector in the transportation of narcotic substances.
“However, there is no truth in it,” said the SP while replying to a query at the media conference.
