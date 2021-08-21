Police refute activists’ claims of inaction

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 August 2021

Pendurthi police on Friday refuted allegations by women’s rights activists that they took no action in a domestic violence case owing to pressure from certain quarters.

Mahila Chetana on Thursday alleged that a woman named Sandhya Rani (33) from Sujatha Nagar in Pendurthi had filed a police complaint against her husband a few weeks back. However, instead of protecting her, police forcibly shifted her to the Government Hospital for Mental Care (GHMC), the activists alleged.

Refuting the claims, police said that after Sandhya Rani lodged a complaint on August 7, police counselled the couple. The woman’s parents informed us that she was suffering from mental health issues. She was shifted to KGH, and at the doctors’ recommendation, we shifted her to GHMC,” police said. The magistrate has sought a report on her mental health in two weeks’ time, police said.