Police recover stolen lorry in Guntur

GUNTUR

06 June 2021 22:58 IST

A lorry laden with chilli bags that was stolen on May 29 was recovered by the Guntur Urban Police on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police K. Arif Hafeez said that the lorry (AP07 TW7227) was stolen from a weighbridge centre in Guntur in the wee hours of May 29. CCTV footage from the area showed two persons breaking into the vehicle and driving away in it.

A police team traced the vehicle at Isukapalem in Sattenapalli. After identifying the accused using tower dump location software, the police zeroed in on them.

The three accused were identified as R. Sravan Kumar, S. Seetharamaiah and Sk. Nagul Meera. The trio had shifted the chilli bags to another mini-truck before abandoning the lorry near Isukapalem.

The SP congratulated DSP (South) Jesse Prasanthi for leading the investigation and arresting the accused.