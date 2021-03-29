Police reach out to public on wearing masks

With the COVID-19 cases witnessing a spurt in the form of a second wave, the police swung into action to ensure adherence to the guidelines.

In Tirupati, Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Ananthapuram range) Kanthi Rana Tata and Superintendent of Police Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu made random visits in the city on Monday and distributed masks to the public and also ensured that they were worn properly. Policemen boarded buses and checked if the passengers were wearing masks and in the case of violation, offered them masks.

In Kadapa, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan led an awareness meeting where masks were distributed to the public. He put a mask on a child travelling on a two-wheeler and insisted on adherence to the COVID guidelines. The department also warned that hefty fines would be levied if the violators continued to remain indifferent.