Police ramp up vigil on ganja addicts at ‘black spots’ in Vijayawada

The city police, along with the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and Prohibition and Excise Department, are ramping up their crackdown on ganja peddlers and consumers in the city in the wake of the murder of a visually-impaired minor girl near the Krishna river bund on Monday, allegedly at the hands of a ganja addict.

Police said the accused in the minor girl’s murder has been identified as Raju, a ganja addict who is involved in several other crimes. News of the incident sent shockwaves across the city, evoking memories of the Seetanagaram gang-rape in 2021j and creating panic among residents living along the river bund.

Officials said hundreds of ganja addicts, smugglers and peddlers have been identified in the city and vigil has been stepped up on their movements.

“Isolated places under bridges, along railway tracks, Pushkar Ghats and deserted areas along the river bund have become meeting points for criminals. Sometimes, ragpickers, pickpocketers, vagabonds and ‘blade-batch’ offenders are attacking passersby. The Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), SEB and the local police should conduct joint raids to check crimes,” said a passenger, Guthula Sai Ram.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) M. Sathi Babu, who was also the in-charge of NTR District SEB, said about 500 ganja addicts and 300 peddlers have been identified and vigil was being maintained on smugglers.

The SEB, Police and Prohibition and Excise officials are conducting anti-drug awareness drives to wean students and youth away from vices.

“Ganja is available at places like YSR Colony, Jakkampudi Colony, RR Peta, Machavaram, Ajit Singh Nagar, Krishna Lanka and Governorpet. Ascetics, rickshaw-pullers, auto-rickshaw drivers, pan shop owners and petty vendors are acting as peddlers,” said an auto-rickshaw driver, who attended an awareness drive organised by the police recently.

“As there are many peddlers and the contraband is available freely, the number of consumers is going up. Middlemen are selling a small packet of ganja for ₹500 and above,” said a mason who recently quit his ganja addiction.

“To evade police, ganja smugglers have changed their modus operandi (MO). The accused are transporting the contraband in small packets hidden inside luggage bags, and sell them to local suppliers who in turn deliver them to the customers in small sachets,” an investigating official said.