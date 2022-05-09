Police, railway teams inspect vulnerable crime spots at railway station

Special drive taken up to check movements of criminals, says Kanthi Rana Tata

In a joint operation, the NTR District Commissionerate Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Force (GRP) inspected the vulnerable crime spots in and around the railway station here on Monday.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata along with RPF Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Valleswara B. Thokala, DCP K. Babu Rao, Station Superintendent T. Ravi Prakash Kumar and other officers inspected the abandoned cabins and bogies, unauthorised entry points into the station, colonies adjacent to tracks, under-bridges and other abandoned places which were prone to crimes.

“We have taken the details of the criminals moving about in Vijayawada, Ramavarappadu, Madhuranagar, Kondapalli, Nidamanuru and three other railway stations under NTR district,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

Mr. Valleswara said the RPF personnel kept a vigil on ganja addicts, blade batch offenders, drunkards, robbers, sedation gangs and other anti-social elements operating in and around the railway stations.

Mr. Kanthi Rana said about 15 vulnerable places had been identified at the main railway station and CCTVs on platforms would be monitored to check the movements of strangers and criminals.

He said round-the-clock police beats and foot patrolling had been arranged at the foot over-bridges, tracks on the station outskirts, Krishna Canal Junction, Singh Nagar flyover and other places.

Assistant Commissioners of Police K. Hanumantha Rao and Ramana Murthy, Deputy Superintendent of Railway Police P. Nagaraja Reddy, RPF inspector Chandrashekar and other officers accompanied the Police Commissioner.