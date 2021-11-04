Police raid ID liquor making unit near Kolleru, arrest four

Drones used to detect the unit; huge quantity of arrack, jaggery wash seized

In a major operation, the police raided a creek near the Kolleru Lake and seized huge quantity of arrack, jaggery wash and other material used for brewing Illicitly Distilled (ID) liquor on Wednesday and arrested four persons involved in the illegal activity.

“The accused are manufacturing ID liquor on a wooden platform built at a height (called ‘mancha’ in Telugu) in thick bushes near Pandiripalligudem village. We suspect the involvement of a gang in the illegal trade,” said Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, who participated in the operation.

As part of the special action plan, the police are using drones to detect ID liquor manufacturing sites, and hoarding and selling points in the district. The drones traced a liquor brewing unit in a remote location in the creeks near Kolleru.

“The drone videos and photographs identified the ‘mancha’. The accused are using boats, water drums, jaggery, big utensils, stoves and other material for brewing arrack,” said Mr. Siddharth, who led the raid in which about 50,000 litres of jaggery wash was destroyed.

Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Satyanandam said a few fishermen were involved in the illegal trade.

The police team, which also comprised Kaikalur CI Y.V.V.L. Naidu and SI Ch. Krishna, seized 15 gas stoves, 10 cooking gas cylinders, utensils, drums and other material, all worth about ₹7 lakh, the DSP said.

The arrested were identified as B. Subba Raju, G. Rambabu, B. Kota Shivaji and P. Krishna, all native of Kaikalur and Akiveedu mandals.

The accused were selling ID liquor at Kolletikota, Penchikalamarru, Alapadu, Dumpagadapa, Pedda Kottada and other villages in Krishna and West Godavari districts, Mr. Naidu alleged.

“Cases have been registered against the accused. Instructions have been given to continue the raids in the villages,” Mr. Siddharth said.