Police question Borugadda Anil Kumar in connection with extortion case

The Guntur police on October 29 (Tuesday) questioned YouTuber Borugadda Anil Kumar in connection with an extortion case lodged against him in 2021. It is learnt that he did not cooperate with the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anil Kumar has been named accused in 14 cases including the extortion case filed by Karlapudi Babu Prakash.

In his complaint, Mr. Babu Prakash alleged that Anil Kumar started threatening him after he was elected as a member of Andhra Evangelical Lutheran Church (AELC).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anil Kumar, along with Hari (another accused in the case), threatened me either to leave the AELC membership or pay ₹50 lakh,” Mr. Babu Prakash alleged.

Mr. Babu Prakash claimed that he lodged a police complaint in January 2021 after a series of threatening calls, but the police did not act against Anil Kumar during the tenure of the YSRCP.

On October 29 (Tuesday), the police questioned Anil Kumar about these allegations to which he reportedly refused to give proper answers. The police also questioned him how and why the money was allegedly deposited in his account by the YSRCP.

Police sources said the accused maintained, “If I reveal the names, then there would be a threat to my life.”

As his videos went viral in which he allegedly threatened to kill the then Leader of Opposition and present Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, his son and HRD Minister N. Lokesh, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and TDP and JSP leaders, the police are investigating these cases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.