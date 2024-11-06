ADVERTISEMENT

Police pull up social media users for ‘ fake news’ of rape in Tirupati

Published - November 06, 2024 11:05 am IST

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The Tirupati police have taken serious note of the posts going viral on the social media on the alleged rape of a minor girl in Yerravaripalem mandal since Monday (Novembe 4, 2024), issuing a serious warning to the netizens circulating such fake posts of dire consequences.

The post circulated on Monday mentioned that a school girl belonging to Yellamanda village was accosted by two local youths and molested, which went viral on the various social media platforms. Even rival politicians started picking up the news and shared on their handles.

Shaken by the speed at which the ‘fake post’ had gone viral, the police department stepped in and launched a probe into the matter on Tuesday. The girl was interrogated by women police in the presence of her parents, where it was found that no rape had occurred.

The posts were proved false after the girl was made to undergo the mandatory tests at the Government Maternity Hospital.

Addressing the media, Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu called it a shameful act to play with the life of a minor girl and cautioned the public to observe restraint while sharing demeaning posts. “Such humiliating posts on a minor girl were shared even before her parents complained or the police could verify on the incident. Those sharing such posts will face legal action”, he warned.

The girl’s father told the media that the two boys had only accosted her in the name of love and that she sustained injuries in the melee. “Please leave us alone and help us live with dignity”, he pleaded.

