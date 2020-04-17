Police provide shelter for stranded Arunachal girl

A student from Arunachal Pradesh, who got stranded in Kadapa district, got shelter for the extended lockdown period.

Bigalu Khamblai (21), daughter of Sokhim Khamblai, is studying at an engineering college at Kavali in the adjoining SPSR Nellore district. Days before the lockdown was clamped, she along with her friend P . Sravani of Rapur came to the latter’s relatives’ house at Chitvel in Rajampet constituency for the weekend, not knowing that she would have to stay here for the entire period of the first phase of lockdown.

As the period of lockdown was extended, the girl found it hard to dwell at the strangers’ house and appealed to Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan, who directed Deputy SP (Rajampet) Narayanaswamy Reddy to arrange shelter for the stranded girl.

The policemen swung into action and identified private accommodation for rent for the girl to stay till the end of lockdown. Ms. Khamblai profusely thanked the police for their timely action.