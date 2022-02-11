Police prohibit flying of drones during Presidential Fleet Review in Vizag

Order effective from Feb. 20 to 22

Keeping in view the Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) scheduled to be held in the city on February 21, and the movement of VIPs and VVIPs from February 20, Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha has declared a temporary red zone over the jurisdiction of Visakhapatnam City Police Commissionerate for a period of 48 hours and has prohibited flying of drones.

In a release on Thursday, Mr. Sinha said that the order shall come into force with effect from February 20, 1 p.m. till February 22, 1 p.m.

The Commissioner added that the police are prohibiting use of aerial platforms like para-gliders. park-motors, g-gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS), Unmanned Aerial System Services (UASS), microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, and hot air balloons in the jurisdiction of Visakhapatnam City Police from February 19 to March 5, 2022.

The order shall come into force with effect from 12 p.m. on February 19 till 12 p.m. on March 5. Mr. Sinha said the decision has been taken as criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms