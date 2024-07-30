GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vijayawada police probing ganja peddlers’ links with students

17 ganja peddlers, including two smugglers, were arrested and two juveniles taken into custody, says Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhara Babu

Published - July 30, 2024 07:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhara Babu displaying the ganja seized from peddlers, at a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhara Babu displaying the ganja seized from peddlers, at a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

In a major operation, the Anti-Narcotics Cell and the Law and Order wing of the NTR Police Commissionerate arrested 15 ganja peddlers and took into custody two juveniles, who were allegedly supplying the contraband to the addicts.

Two suppliers, Kakani Devaraju and Poleji Sai, hailing from Koyyuru in ASR district, were supplying ganja to the peddlers in Vijayawada and the neighbouring areas, Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhara Babu said.

Teams of the Anti-Narcotics Cell led by Task Force Additional DCP R. Srihari Babu arrested the accused, the Police Commissioner said.

Disclosing this at a press conference on Tuesday, the Police Commissioner said the accused were arrested in four cases under Patamata, Governorpet, Bhavanipuram and Two Town police station limits.

Police seized 46 kg of ganja from the accused, and a manhunt has been launched for the remaining ganja peddlers and addicts, he said.

“Most of the arrested persons are aged between 20 and 25 years, and are school dropouts. They were earlier booked for theft, bodily offences, violation of NDPS Act and other cases,” Mr. Rajasekhara Babu said.

“As the accused are young and have a wide network with ganja suppliers, we are investigating if there are any links between the arrested persons and college students,” the Police Commissioner said.

The two suppliers of Koyyuru in ASR district developed contacts with the tribals and were supplying ganja stocks to the local peddlers.

The juveniles would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). Persons having information about ganja and drugs supply and consumption may alert the police by calling 9121162475, Mr. Rajasekhara Babu said.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Gowthami Sali and T. Hari Krishna and other officers were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / police / narcotics & drug trafficking

