Police probe use of handcuffs by TDP leaders during protest against Naidu’s arrest

October 02, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao and other TDP activists staging a protest with their hands cuffed against the arrest of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at Auto Nagar in Vijayawada on September 29.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao and other TDP activists staging a protest with their hands cuffed against the arrest of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at Auto Nagar in Vijayawada on September 29. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The NTR District police has launched an investigation into the use of handcuffs by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders during a protest in Vijayawada.

The protest, led by Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, was organised in Auto Nagar a couple of days ago to condemn the arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The MLA and a few others participated in a rally with their hands cuffed whereas other protesters used chains for the purpose.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ajita Vajendla said the issue was taken to the notice of Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata, who ordered an inquiry into the use of handcuffs by the TDP activists in the rally.

“We are trying to find out where the TDP leaders got the handcuffs,” Ms. Ajita told The Hindu.

