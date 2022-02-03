Police prevent NGO leaders, employees from attending ‘Chalo Vijayawada’

Many employees were stopped at bus, railway stations, several taken into preventive custody

Police stopped the government employees of various departments, who were on the way to Vijayawada to participate in ‘Chalo Vijayawada’, being organised by PRC Sadhana Samithi on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

The employees were protesting the reverse PRC and gave a call for ‘Chalo Vijayawada’. The Samithi members and the leaders of various employees’ associations proposed to organise a rally and meeting on BRTS Road.

Police arranged pickets on the National Highways and all the roads leading to Vijayawada. Special party police were checking buses, trains, lorries and other private vehicles to prevent the employees attending the programme.

The district Collectors directed the heads of the departments not to sanction leaves to the staff and conduct meetings as per the schedule. Notices were served to the employees not to attend ‘Chalo Vijayawada’.

Police, who collected the details of the staff who applied for leave or absent, appealed to the private travel operators not to engage vehicles for the agitating government employees.

At some places, the staff dressed as labourers and farmers reached Vijayawada. Police were checking the railway station and Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and at the toll gates. Police took a few employees into custody in West Godavari, Krishna and other districts.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata has said that there was no permission for ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ and Section 144 and Section 30 of Police Act is in force. He appealed to the employees to follow COVID norms and stay safe. Police imposed traffic restrictions to avoid any inconvenience to the common public, and additional forces have been deployed on BRTS Road.

West Godavari district Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma has said that staff heading to Vijayawada are being stopped as there was no permission for ‘Chalo Vijayawada’.

Check posts were arranged on all the roads leading to Vijayawada and police forces were deployed at bus and railway stations to prevent the employees to attend the programme, the SP said.