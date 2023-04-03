ADVERTISEMENT

Police prevent BJP leader Somu Veerraju from visiting sand reaches in Amaravati of Andhra Pradesh

April 03, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - GUNTUR

The BJP leader accuses the YSRCP government and police of supporting the mafia

Sambasiva Rao M.

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju and party leaders near the sand reaches on the Krishna riverbed at Vykuntapuram in Amaravati mandal on Monday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Mild tension prevailed in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh on April 3 (Monday) as the police prevented BJP State president Somu Veerraju and his followers from visiting the sand reaches at Vykuntapuram in Amaravati mandal, where the party alleged that illegal mining was going on.

Mr. Veerraju accused the police of supporting the sand mafia and cited this as the reason for the BJP leaders not being allowed to visit the sand reaches at Vykuntapuram.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Veerraju described the sand policy as ‘anti-people’ and ‘pro-corporate’ and demanded that the YSRCP government must revoke it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government should provide sand to the people free of cost, instead of charging heavy fee such as seigniorage and others,” said Mr. Veerraju.

He warned that the BJP would organise a state-wide protest against the sand policy if the government did not ‘mend its ways’.

“Sand is being excavated illegally with the backing of the ruling party leaders. Private companies continue to excavate sand from the Krishna riverbed by deploying heavy machinery, in violation of the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). This is why the police did not allow us to visit the areas,” alleged Mr. Veerraju.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US