Police prevent BJP leader Somu Veerraju from visiting sand reaches in Amaravati of Andhra Pradesh

April 03, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - GUNTUR

Mild tension prevailed in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh on April 3 (Monday) as the police prevented BJP State president Somu Veerraju and his followers from visiting the sand reaches at Vykuntapuram in Amaravati mandal, where the party alleged that illegal mining was going on.

Mr. Veerraju accused the police of supporting the sand mafia and cited this as the reason for the BJP leaders not being allowed to visit the sand reaches at Vykuntapuram.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Veerraju described the sand policy as ‘anti-people’ and ‘pro-corporate’ and demanded that the YSRCP government must revoke it.

“The government should provide sand to the people free of cost, instead of charging heavy fee such as seigniorage and others,” said Mr. Veerraju.

He warned that the BJP would organise a state-wide protest against the sand policy if the government did not ‘mend its ways’.

“Sand is being excavated illegally with the backing of the ruling party leaders. Private companies continue to excavate sand from the Krishna riverbed by deploying heavy machinery, in violation of the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). This is why the police did not allow us to visit the areas,” alleged Mr. Veerraju.