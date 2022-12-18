Police point finger of blame at TDP for Macherla clashes

December 18, 2022 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders did not inform the police about their protest programme, ‘Idhem Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’, which led to the clashes in Macherla, Guntur Range DIG C.M. Trivikram Varma said on Sunday.

Addressing the media, Mr. Varma said the TDP leaders went in rally from the party office, which passed through Ward No. 16, a sensitive area, where the clashes broke out.

Had the TDP leaders informed the police well in advance and taken permission for the rally, the police would have taken necessary action, the DIG said.

The TDP leaders did not follow the rules. Section 30 of the Police Act was already in force in the area. “It is mandatory to inform the police well in advance,” he reiterated.

Palnadu district Superintendent of Police Y. Ravi Sankar Reddy was present.