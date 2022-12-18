Police point finger of blame at TDP for Macherla clashes

December 18, 2022 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

The party leaders did not inform about their protest programme to the police well in advance, says DIG

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders did not inform the police about their protest programme, ‘Idhem Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’, which led to the clashes in Macherla, Guntur Range DIG C.M. Trivikram Varma said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media, Mr. Varma said the TDP leaders went in rally from the party office, which passed through Ward No. 16, a sensitive area, where the clashes broke out.

Had the TDP leaders informed the police well in advance and taken permission for the rally, the police would have taken necessary action, the DIG said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The TDP leaders did not follow the rules. Section 30 of the Police Act was already in force in the area. “It is mandatory to inform the police well in advance,” he reiterated.

Palnadu district Superintendent of Police Y. Ravi Sankar Reddy was present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US