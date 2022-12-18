  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Mbappe wins the Golden Boot with eight goals, Messi finishes second with seven

Police point finger of blame at TDP for Macherla clashes

The party leaders did not inform about their protest programme to the police well in advance, says DIG

December 18, 2022 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders did not inform the police about their protest programme, ‘Idhem Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’, which led to the clashes in Macherla, Guntur Range DIG C.M. Trivikram Varma said on Sunday.

Addressing the media, Mr. Varma said the TDP leaders went in rally from the party office, which passed through Ward No. 16, a sensitive area, where the clashes broke out.

Had the TDP leaders informed the police well in advance and taken permission for the rally, the police would have taken necessary action, the DIG said.

The TDP leaders did not follow the rules. Section 30 of the Police Act was already in force in the area. “It is mandatory to inform the police well in advance,” he reiterated.

Palnadu district Superintendent of Police Y. Ravi Sankar Reddy was present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.