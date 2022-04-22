Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor police plan ‘Parivartana’ in villages brewing illicit liquor along Tamil Nadu border

It has become a cottage industry of sorts in many hamlets in the region

SP Y. Rishant Reddy along with senior police officials seen interacting with villagers at "Parivartana" event at Ayyavaripalle village in Chittoor district on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Chittoor police have embarked on a unique ‘Parivartana’ campaign, targeting 30 villages along the Tamil Nadu border, which are known for brewing illicit liquor.

The objective of the campaign is to sensitise the villagers to shun the illegal activity and turn a new leaf by availing various government welfare schemes.

The initial leg of the Parivartana programme was launched at the remote Ayyavari Kandriga hamlet of Palasamudram mandal close to the Tamil Nadu border on Friday. The hamlet, with a population of around 700, mostly depends on illicit liquor brewing, which has become a cottage industry of sorts.

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy and Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy visited the hamlet along with the police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel. Though the villagers were initially taken aback by the presence of the police, they were asked to join an interactive session with the officials. With the assurance of the police that they were not going to make any searches or arrests, the villagers voluntarily joined the session.

Mr. Rishant Reddy informed the villagers that the brewing of illicit liquor would be tackled ruthlessly and cases under the PD (Preventive Detention) Act would be booked against repeat offenders. He said that as almost all the households in the village are eligible for various government welfare schemes, they could continue to eke out a livelihood by not depending on the illicit liquor and live with dignity without having to worry about being arrested by the police.

“You should come forward to freely interact with us. You can tell us what your needs are so that this can be taken to the notice of the State government,” Mr. Rishant Reddy said.

Deputy SP Sudhakar Reddy said that the programme would be organised in all villages actively involved in the illicit liquor trade. “Three persons were booked under the PD Act, while over 150 were arrested for Excise violations in the last three months. Surveillance would be mounted on vulnerable villages in Palasamudram, Karveti Nagaram, Vedurukuppam, SR Puram, Gudipala, and Punganur mandals,” he said.

A majority of the youth deplored that they did not have any employment opportunities in and around the village, besides the absence of any work in the agrarian sector.

Meanwhile, expecting the arrival of police to conduct the Parivartana programme in their villages, those involved in the brewing of liquor are said to have emptied their dens and houses of the equipment required for the errand, and shifted them to safer places to avoid seizures.