Police persuade four-member family to withdraw suicide bid over YSRCP loss in Andhra Pradesh

The couple, from Kovvur Rural Mandal in East Godavari district, stated that they decided to take the extreme step as YSRCP lost in the general elections

Published - June 11, 2024 03:14 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Kovvur Rural police on June 11 persuaded a couple to stop their attempt to end their lives by jumping into river Godavari in Rajamahendravaram city.

The couple shot and released a video in which they stated that they decided to end their lives after the YSRCP lost in the general elections.

The police rushed to the spot in response to the video.  

The couple are from the Kovvur Rural Mandal in East Godavari district.

The man in the video has stated that his family had taken the decision as they were unable to cope with the YSRCP’s defeat and stepping down of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister. He said, “Many voters are suspecting that EVMs have been tampered in the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. However, nobody is raising their voice against it. We are not able to digest the news of the YSRCP’s loss in the elections and decided to end our lives”. He also has claimed that he was the beneficiary of the Arogya Sri scheme. 

The Kovvur police reached out to the couple and persuaded them to withdraw from their suicide bid and counselled them before sending them home.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. Helplines across the country can be accessed here)

