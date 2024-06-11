Police manage to stop couple from ending their lives

The Kovvur Rural police on June 11 managed to stop a couple from attempting to end their lives by jumping into the Godavari river in Rajamahendravaram city.

The couple had shot and released a video in which they stated that they decided to end their lives following the defeat of YSRCP in the 2024 general elections. In response, the police rushed to the spot from where the couple had shot the video. The couple are from Kovvur Rural Mandal in East Godavari district.

The man in the video stated that his family had taken the decision as they were unable to cope with YSRCP’s defeat and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to step down as Chief Minister. He said, “Many voters are suspecting that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been tampered with in the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. However, nobody is raising their voice against it. We are not able to digest the news of YSRCP’s loss in the elections and decided to end our lives”.

The man also claimed that he was a beneficiary of the Aarogyasri scheme. The Kovvur police reached out to the couple and persuaded them to withdraw from their attempt to end their lives. The police counselled them before sending them home.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. Helplines across the country can be accessed here)

