Police personnel told to act tough on ganja peddlers

Strengthen beat system and track the movements of criminals externed from NTR Commissionerate, directs Rajashekar Babu

Published - November 07, 2024 11:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu inspecting Nunna police station in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu inspecting Nunna police station in Vijayawada on Thursday.

The Police Commissioner, NTR Police Commissionerate, S.V. Rajashekar Babu has directed the Nunna police to monitor the movements of ganja smugglers and peddlers and the accused in child sexual abuse cases.

The Commissioner, who made a surprise visit to the Nunna police station on Thursday, directed Circle Inspector Krishna Mohan to keep a check on vulnerable places and track the movements of criminals.

“Beat system should be strengthened to check trafficking, smuggling of ganja and drugs. Police officers should also focus on cyber offences and on social media trollers,” Mr. Rajashekar Babu said.

He asked the police to take measures to prevent the entry of criminals who were externed from the Commissionerate, and warned of action against the personnel negligent in their duties.

“Staff in the police station should respond to the complainants and the petitions received from the Public Grievances Redressal System. Stern action should be taken against those involved in POCSO Act cases,” he said.

He verified the records, arrests and other details and directed the personnel to maintain hygiene on the station premises.

