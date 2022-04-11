Police personnel take part in Sitarama Kalyanotsavam

April 11, 2022 00:16 IST

Police personnel performed Sri Sitarama Kalyanotsavam at the Ramalayam in the Police Quarters here on Sunday.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and his wife offered silk clothes to the deities and participated in the Kalyanotsavam.

Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Additional DCPs, Assistant Commissioners of Police, members of the AP Police Officers’ Association and other staff participated.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma and his wife participated in the celestial wedding at the Dasanjaneya Swamy Devastanam in the Police Quarters.

Additional SP (Armed Reserve) A. Ramakrishna, DSPs Paideswara Rao and Prabhakar Rao and officers of different branches attended the event.