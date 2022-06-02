Police personnel take part in mob control, gun training exercise

Controlling the situation in emergencies is the crux of people-friendly policing and good skill in mob control and firing techniques are essential, said Kurnool Armed Reserve Additional Superintendent of Police G. Nagababu, while launching a training programme for the Special Party, and Armed Reserve police personnel here on Wednesday.

A policeman should be prepared to handle an emergency situation in such a way that there was minimal or no damage to the civilians, said Mr. Nagababu and asked the personnel to learn techniques to become experts.

At Dinnedevarapadu Police Training Centre on the city outskirts, it was a mock “mob-controlling” exercise that generated a lot of interest among the police personnel.

Remaining alert at all times while on duty is essential for maintaining peace and being skilled in handling an unruly mob or operating a gun is essential, he said, while inaugurating the training programme for them in using stone guards, helmets, a lathi, tear gas, and a mike (public address system).

“Just using these tools is not enough, but learning to use them at the right moment is more essential, so that he damage is minimal and one should not resort to lathi-charge or use of tear gas shells friviously,” he added.

The tear gas shell firing training is given twice in a year and they were made to fire non-electric tear smoke shells and firing of plastic pellets with robot guns. The Vajra vehicle use for electric tear gas smoke shells firing was also demonstrated with all of them taking turns to get a hand-on experience. Additional SP D. Prasad, District Training Centre Principal Srinivasulu and others were present.

EOM