Police personnel on COVID duties to get special diet pay

DGP D. Gautam Sawang on Wednesday said that personnel who were on COVID-19 duties would get special diet pay.

Thousands of personnel were on emergency duties to implement the lockdown and with the Centre extending it till May 3, they have to be on the vigil for 18 more days, Mr. Sawang said.

“Our men are performing their duties braving the hot weather. We are planning to give nutritious diet and energy drinks to protect them from sunstroke. Several IPS officers have been leading from the front since ‘Janata Curfew’ which preceded the lockdown,” he said.

The DGP thanked all those who did their bit by extending financial aid. “I request the personnel to take care of their family members, who are extending all cooperation to them.I salute them all,” the State police chief said.

Helpline launched

Mr. Sawang said a medical helpline (Manavata Helpline) was launched to help the families of the personnel. He thanked the government for extending all cooperation to the police.

Police family members can dial mobile numbers .9966673480 (or) 9966673111. Besides, family welfare help desks have been opened in all districts. To contact the help desks, police families may use the ‘Dial 100’ service or contact the Special Branch Inspector of the district concerned, said OSD (Police Welfare) P.V.S. Ramakrishna.

“Family members can use the helpline in case of any health emergency,” DIG (Technical Services) G. Pala Raju said.

Mr. Sawang said instructions had been given to all private hospitals, clinics and Rural Medical Practitioners (RMPs) not to treat persons with coronavirus symptoms, and refer such cases to COVID-19 hospitals.

“All private doctors should refer such patients to the COVID-19 designated hospitals. Public can also dial 104 in emergency for treatment or to pass information on suspected patients,” the DGP said.