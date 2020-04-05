Police personnel directly exposed to Coronavirus, should take precautions, Vizianagaram SP

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police (SP) B. Raja Kumari expressed concern over many police officers and personnel ignoring personal safety precautions while implementing lock down rules and regulations. She directed all personnel to wear masks and gloves since they were doing duty at public places like Rythu Bazars, fish markets and other places where many people gather during the early hours to buy essential commodities.

Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust founder Raparthi Jagadish Babu handed over 1,000 masks and gloves to Ms. Raja Kumari in her office. Speaking to the media on the occasion, she said: “Police personnel, doctors and staff of municipal departments are on duty round-the-clock and they need to take special care to protect themselves from COVID-19.” She thanked the Trust for supplying high quality masks and gloves apart from food packets to police personnel working in different places including Srungavarapukota, Kothavalasa, Mangalapalem and other places.

Competing with the government

The Trust also handed over 1,000 masks and gloves to sanitation workers of Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation in the presence of former MP Botcha Jhansi and Vizianagaram Municipal Commissioner S.S.Varma. They said NGOs were competing with the government in providing quick service to the needy people during the lock down period.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders Chigurpati Kutumba Rao and Ch. Rajani distributed eight varities of vegetables and eggs to 200 families of 29th ward of Vizianagaram on Sunday. They said many labourers of the unorganised sector were unable to buy essential commodities as they did not have any income for the last three weeks. Jana Sena Party leader Tyada Rama Krishna Rao and party activists distributed homeopathy medicines for the residents of Kamakshi Nagar to protect them from COVID-19.

In the presence of Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, YSR Congress Party leader Gujjala Narayana Rao distributed essential commodities and vegetables to families in different wards who did not have rations cards.