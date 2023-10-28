ADVERTISEMENT

Police personnel donate blood to mark Martyrs’ Week

October 28, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

Nellore SP K. Tirumaleswara Reddy lead by example by donating blood; urges youth to regularly donate blood to save lives

S Murali
S. Murali

Nellore SP K. Tirumaleswara Reddy donates blood in Nellore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nellore Superintendent of Police K. Tirumaleswara Reddy led by example by donating blood at a blood donation camp organised by the Indian Red Cross Society on Saturday to mark Martyrs Week.

Speaking on the occasion, he said many people lose their lives due to the unavailability of blood for transfusion during emergencies and urged everyone to donate blood regularly adding that it is good for the health.

Police personnel and many youths took part in the blood donation. A medical camp was also organised on the occasion.

In Ongole, Superintendent of Police Malika Garg inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the RIMS blood bank. Police personnel are not only found shedding their blood to ensure the safety of the people. They also give their blood to save the lives of people during medical emergencies, she said.

Over 650 persons donated blood in Nellore and Prakasam districts on the ocassion.

