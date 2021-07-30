Police pay surprisevisits to secretariats

Senior police officials on Thursday inspected Ward and Village Secretariats across the State.

Following the orders of Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang, senior police officials, including Superintendents of Police, Deputy Superintendents of Police and others, made surprise visits to the secretariats in their respective police districts.

According to a release by the office of DGP, they inquired with the Mahila Police in the Secretariats and also inquired about the qualification of other secretaries working with them.

The police officials inquired about the welfare schemes being provided to the people under the respective secretariats.

The police said that all the help regarding police services for women in view of cybercrimes, anti-social activities and others would be provided.