Police outpost opened near Tirupati

Tirupati

11 November 2020 23:15 IST

Superintendent of Police Avula Ramesh Reddy formally inaugurated a police outpost at Sree Vidyanikethan educational campus at A. Rangampet here on Wednesday.

Mr. Reddy advised the students against rash driving and bickering on the campus. The outpost was necessitated to ensure safety of the neighbouring villages. Actor and educational group chairman M. Mohan Babu said the outpost and the presence of policemen would be of great help to the thousands of students and the inhabitants of the surrounding villages and thanked Mr. Ramesh Reddy for the facility.

