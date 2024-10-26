ADVERTISEMENT

Police organises Open House in Kurnool and Nandyal

Updated - October 26, 2024 07:13 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Nandyal SP Adhiraj Singh Rana explaining the functioning of various weapons to the students at the Open House held as part of Police Martyrs Week, at the District Police Office in Nandyal on Saturday.

SP G. Bindhu Madhav explaining the functioning of various weapons to the students at the Open House held as part of Police Martyrs Week, at the District Police Office at Kurnool on Saturday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

An Open House programme was organised separately by both the Kurnool and Nandyal police on Saturday as part of Police Martyrs Week to inculcate awareness among students about the weapons used by the police in discharging their duties.

In Nandyal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Adhiraj Singh Rana explained the functioning of various weapons used by the police after inaugurating the Open House held at the District Police Office. He said that the Police Commemoration Day is held from October 21 to October 31 every year to commemorate the sacrifices of the police personnel and asked the students to inculcate discipline in their life for achieving success. He urged the public to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order.

Kurnool District Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Bindhu Madhav inaugurated the two-day Open House held at the District Police Office. On the occasion, Mr. Bindhu Madhav said that school and college students should know the weapons and other equipments used by the police in discharging their day-to-day duties. In the Open House, weapons like .22 rifle, .303 rifle, 762 mm bar SLR, INSAS rifles, AK 47s, tear gas shells, bullet proof jackets, drone cameras and others were put on exhibition.

