GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police organises Open House in Kurnool and Nandyal

Updated - October 26, 2024 07:13 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
Nandyal SP Adhiraj Singh Rana explaining the functioning of various weapons to the students at the Open House held as part of Police Martyrs Week, at the District Police Office in Nandyal on Saturday.

Nandyal SP Adhiraj Singh Rana explaining the functioning of various weapons to the students at the Open House held as part of Police Martyrs Week, at the District Police Office in Nandyal on Saturday.

SP G. Bindhu Madhav explaining the functioning of various weapons to the students at the Open House held as part of Police Martyrs Week, at the District Police Office at Kurnool on Saturday.

SP G. Bindhu Madhav explaining the functioning of various weapons to the students at the Open House held as part of Police Martyrs Week, at the District Police Office at Kurnool on Saturday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

An Open House programme was organised separately by both the Kurnool and Nandyal police on Saturday as part of Police Martyrs Week to inculcate awareness among students about the weapons used by the police in discharging their duties.

In Nandyal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Adhiraj Singh Rana explained the functioning of various weapons used by the police after inaugurating the Open House held at the District Police Office. He said that the Police Commemoration Day is held from October 21 to October 31 every year to commemorate the sacrifices of the police personnel and asked the students to inculcate discipline in their life for achieving success. He urged the public to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order.

Kurnool District Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Bindhu Madhav inaugurated the two-day Open House held at the District Police Office. On the occasion, Mr. Bindhu Madhav said that school and college students should know the weapons and other equipments used by the police in discharging their day-to-day duties. In the Open House, weapons like .22 rifle, .303 rifle, 762 mm bar SLR, INSAS rifles, AK 47s, tear gas shells, bullet proof jackets, drone cameras and others were put on exhibition.

Published - October 26, 2024 07:01 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Kurnool / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.