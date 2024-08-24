GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police organise anti-drug drive for students

Published - August 24, 2024 08:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Damodar explaining to the students the consequences of drug use during an anti-drug programme at Enikepadu in NTR District on Saturday.

The Central Zone police organised an ‘anti-drug drive’ for students at S.R.K. Institute of Technology at Enikepadu village in NTR Police Commissionerate on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Damodar, who attended the awareness drive, said many students were getting addicted to ganja and drugs. Special drives were being conducted in colleges as per the directions of Commissioner of Police S.V. Rajasekhar Babu and DCP Gowthami Sali, he said.

Mr. Damodar said parents dream of a bright future for their children but vices spoil the careers of many a student. The police are employing advanced technology to find drugs smugglers and consumers. Ganja peddlers were targeting students, said CI V. Pavan Kishore.

“Those who were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and other charges will face severe consequences,” the ACP warned. Mr. Pavan Kishore said that vigil has been stepped up in schools and colleges to check ganja peddling.

