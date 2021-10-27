Police ‘Open House’ evokes good response

Students get an up-close look at the department’s functioning

Students got a up-close look at the functioning of the police department at an ‘Open House’ organised by the Nellore district police at the Police Parade Grounds here on Tuesday. The event was held as part of the Police Martyrs Commemoration Week.

Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao led a team of police officers and personnel in explaining the efforts taken by the police to ensure the safety and security of citizens at all times in the face of threats due to terrorism and left-wing extremism.

More than 3,000 students visited the weapons expo and were enlightened about the functioning of the CLUES team and the dog squad.

The SP exhorted girl students to download the Disha App which would come in handy at times of distress. Some of the students who got an opportunity to handle the firearms were thrilled at the experience. Several students also got an opportunity to communicate over the VHF set.

Police personnel also explained to the visitors about the various criminal investigation methods. The visitors were also briefed about the police station limits through a map and about the various station records, VHF communication sets, SHO's room, writer's room, lock-up room, and women’s help desk.